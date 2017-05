Man shot to death in Gary

A 28-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

DeAngelo Spencer suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Pierce Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Spencer, who lived on the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

A Gary police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking information.