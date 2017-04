Man shot while getting out of car in Logan Square

A man was wounded in a Logan Square shooting Friday night on the Northwest Side.

About 9:45 p.m., the 31-year-old was getting out of a car parked in the 1800 block of North Drake when three or four shots rang out and he realized he’d been hit in the buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition. Police said the shooting was considered gang-related.