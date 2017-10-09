Man tries to kidnap woman on Southwest Side, gets bit by dog

A man tried to kidnap a woman walking her dog Sunday in the Ford City neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The woman was walking with her dog about 9:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive when a man in a white panel van drove up to her and tried to start a conversation, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The man offered the woman candy, but she ignored him, police said. The man got out of the van, grabbed her arm and put a white rag over her face. During the struggle, the woman’s dog bit the man.

The woman escaped and the man sped away north through a parking lot towards 76th Street, police said.

The man was described as an Asian male, possibly Indian, 50 years old, 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with brown hair, police said. He spoke with a heavy accent and wore a black jacket with red sleeves, brown pants, a brown plaid shirt and black dress shoes.

The van had two rear windows and a sliding side door, police said. It was missing the rear license plate.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.