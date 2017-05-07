Man wanted for firing shots in Evanston arrested

Michael E. Johnson, who was wanted for a shots fired incident in February, was in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine when he was arrested Monday. | Evanston police

A man wanted for allegedly firing shots in February in north suburban Evanston was arrested Monday.

At 4:37 p.m., detectives were in an alley in the 7200 block of North Hamlin Avenue when they saw Michael E. Johnson, according to Evanston police. Johnson saw the detectives and tried top run away, police said.

He was apprehended in the rear of a yard in the 7200 block of North Hamilton, police said. He had a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine in his right pants leg.

Johnson had an active arrest warrant for a shots fired incident on Feb. 17 in the 1600 block of Foster Street, and was identified as the person who fired the shots, police said. No one was struck by the gunfire, but two nearby homes were hit.

Johnson, an Evanston resident, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition without an FOID, police said. He was also charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at person for the February incident.

He was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.