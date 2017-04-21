Man wanted on gun charges in Evanston arrested in Nashville

Christopher N. Heim, 21, was taken into custody last week in Nashville and transported to north suburban Evanston to face gun charges. | Evanston police

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody last week in Nashville and returned to north suburban Evanston to face gun charges.

Christopher N. Heim, of Nashville, was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor count of not having a firearm owners identificatin card, according to Evanston police.

On Feb. 4, patrol officers watched the car Heim was a passenger in make a left turn at Howard Street and Damen Avenue in Evanston without using its turn signal, police said. During the stop, officers saw Heim, who was seated behind the driver, bend forward and place his hands under his seat cushion. Officers later found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun underneath the cushion he was sitting on.

Heim ran from the traffic stop and was not taken into custody, police said. A warrant for his arrest was later issued on March 11.

On April 14, detectives from the Evanston Police Department Special Operations Group traveled to Nashville to pick up Heim, who had been arrested by Nashville police as a result of the active warrant.