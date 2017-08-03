Man with brain injury disappears from Streamwood

Authorities are looking for a 50-year-old man with a brain injury who left his home in northwest suburban Streamwood on Wednesday morning and never returned.

About 9 a.m., Edward O’Neill was wearing a Metallica sweatshirt and glasses when he walked away from the 1000 block of Bristol Court, according to Illinois State Police.

O’Neill is described as a 5-foot-10, 150-pound white man with brown hair and eyes. He has “limited processing capabilities” due to a significant brain injury, and has no access to food, shelter or money, state police said.

Anyone with information should call Streamwood police at (630) 736-3700, or dial 911.