Man shot during ‘armed confrontation’ with off-duty CPD sergeant

An off-duty Chicago Police sergeant shot a man Sunday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 5:06 a.m., the officer shot the 18-year-old in his arm during an “armed confrontation” in the 11100 block of South Hermosa, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is expected to discuss the incident during a press conference at 1 p.m. Sunday, police said.