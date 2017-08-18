Man wounded in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

A man was shot while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday on the South Side.

The man showed up at Holy Cross Hospital about 2 a.m. and told investigators he had been wounded on outbound Interstate 90/94 near the 59th Street exit, according to Illinois State Police.

It wasn’t clear where on the body he was shot, but he was expected to survive, state police said.

Outbound traffic was shut down between Garfield and 63rd Street as of 3:45 a.m., as troopers canvassed the expressway for evidence of a crime scene.