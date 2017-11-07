McConnell will keep Senate in past recess for health care bill

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of the month. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — The Republican leader says the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of the month.

In a statement Tuesday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, said the delay is necessary to complete work on legislation and deal with Trump administration nominees. McConnell complained about the lack of cooperation from Democrats on the nominations.

The Senate had been scheduled to begin its five-week recess on July 31. The delay would push it to the week of Aug. 14.

McConnell said that once the Senate “completes its work on health care reform,” it would deal with the defense policy bill and nominations.

It’s possible the Senate could recess earlier.

Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley said he’s “very pessimistic” that GOP senators will settle their differences and push a health care bill through the chamber.

Grassley made the comment Tuesday as party leaders were strategizing for a vote on their legislation next week. The bill will fail if three of the 52 GOP senators vote no, and far more than that have voiced opposition to their initial bill.

Grassley said Republicans have been pledging for years to repeal President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law. He says there are consequences if lawmakers don’t deliver on campaign promises, and he says, “there ought to be.”

Over the weekend, Grassley tweeted that Republicans would lose their Senate majority if they don’t pass a health care overhaul.

Grassley spoke on the Fox News Channel.