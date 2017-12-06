Motorcyclist dies one week after Romeoville crash

A motorcyclist died one week after he was injured in a crash in southwest suburban Romeoville.

A gray Honda Accord and a red-and-white Honda motorcycle collided on Taylor Road at Westlake Parkway at 9:21 p.m. June 1, according to Romeoville police.

The cyclist, 28-year-old Jason Weller of Plainfield, was taken to Amita Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, where he died at 8:27 a.m. June 8, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found Weller died of blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the Accord, a 17-year-old Plainfield resident, was cited for failing to yield during a left turn, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the police Traffic Unit.