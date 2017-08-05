Motorcyclist killed in Hermosa crash

A motorcyclist died after a crash Saturday morning in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jesus Deleon, 33, was riding a motorcycle east in the 4600 block of West Fullerton about 11 a.m. when he tried to pass a Nissan that was turning, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lost control, and the bike struck the driver’s side of the Nissan.

Deleon, of the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 3:52 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Nissan was not cited, police said. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.