Authorities: Multiple people shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park

Chicago Police vehicles at the corner of South Rockwell and 46th Place. | Lauren FitzPatrick/Sun-Times

Multiple people have been shot, one fatally, on Sunday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 5:17 p.m. at Rockwell Street and 46th Place, according to the Chicago Police and Fire departments.

One person was dead at the scene, Fire Media Affairs said.

Another person was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire affairs said. Three more people were taken to Stroger Hospital — two of them were in serious-to-critical condition and the third was in good condition.

All five shot were adults, fire affairs said.

Police have cordoned off the nearby streets.

Neighbors on both sides of the yellow tape sat on porches and steps.