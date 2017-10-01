New poll has Trump approval rating at 37%, Obama at 55%

This file photo taken on November 10, 2016shows US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands during a transition planning meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on November 10, 2016 in Washington,DC. US President-elect Donald Trump on December 28, 2016 accused Barack Obama of making "inflammatory" statements and complicating the impending transfer of power -- the latest salvo in an escalating war of words with the current commander-in-chief. The unorthodox personal and public criticism of a sitting president comes less than a month before the 70-year-old Trump -- who defeated Obama's preferred successor Hillary Clinton in November's presidential election -- takes office. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Trump sla

At this point at least, many voters don’t have much confidence in Donald Trump’s presidential abilities, a new poll says.

Trump “will be a worse president than Barack Obama, 45% of voters say, while 34% he will be a better president and 15% percent say he will be about the same, according to the Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday.

Trump enters office on Jan. 20 with a favorable rating of 37%, the poll said; Obama exits the White House with an approval rating of 55%.

“President Barack Obama leaves the White House a lot more popular than Donald Trump is as he crosses the threshold and saddles up for the most important job in the world,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

He added: “President-elect Trump gets points for strength and intelligence, but voters’ feelings about his personality traits, empathy, leadership and level-headedness, are headed south.”

The national poll of 899 voters was conducted Jan. 5-9 and had a 3.3-point margin of error.