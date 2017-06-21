No bond for man charged with murdering Urban Prep Academy senior

A man charged with fatally shooting an Urban Prep Academy student last year in the West Side Austin neighborhood has been ordered held without bond.

Tyshawun Powell, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

Just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2016, 19-year-old Yuri Hardy suffered multiple gunshot wounds while walking south in the 100 block of North Central, authorities said.

Hardy, who lived in Austin, about a mile and a half from where he was shot, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. the next day, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Hardy was an Urban Prep senior at the school’s West campus, located in the University Village neighborhood. After college, he had plans to be an entrepreneur, the network’s founder and president, Tim King, said in a letter to the school community after the shooting.

King described Hardy as “a fun-loving young man who enjoyed being with his friends and family.”

Powell was taken into custody by Gang Investigations Unit officers about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South California, police said.

On Tuesday, Judge Adam Bourgeois Jr. ordered him held at Cook County Jail without bond, court records show. Powell, who lives in Austin, is due back in court on July 10.