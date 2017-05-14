No bond for man charged with West Englewood fatal shooting

A man charged in connection with a West Englewood neighborhood shooting last month that left a man dead and a teenager wounded on the South Side has been ordered held without bond.

Antrell Johnson, 21, faces one count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on April 24, 19-year-old Taurean Dwayne Tyler and a 17-year-old boy were walking in the 6900 block of South Honore when a black car approached, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A male suspect got out of the car and opened fire, striking Tyler in the chest and the boy in the buttocks and leg, authorities said at the time.

Tyler, who lived just a few blocks from where he was shot, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The 17-year-old was also taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Johnson, who lives in the same neighborhood, was on Saturday ordered held at Cook County Jail without bond, court records show. He is due back in court on Monday.