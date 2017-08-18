No injuries reported after fire in Lake Forest home

No one was injured when a fire broke out early Friday in the basement of a home in north suburban Lake Forest.

Firefighters responded at 2:52 a.m. to a call of a fire at a single-family home that was “filling up with smoke,” according to the Lake Forest Fire Department. Two people and their two dogs were able to get out of the home safely.

When fire crews arrived, they determined the fire was in the basement of the home after finding heavy smoke conditions on the first floor, the fire department said. The fire was then struck out, and the smoke was released from the home.

The damage from the fire was estimated at $50,000, and no injuries were reported, the fire department said. The cause of the fire was being investigated