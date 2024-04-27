The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The Bears began signing undrafted free agents not long after the end of the NFL draft Saturday.

By  Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser
   
Illinois v Wisconsin

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 01: Keith Randolph Jr. #88 and Jer’Zhan Newton #4 of the Illinois Fighting Illini sack Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Being an undrafted free agent on the Bears doesn’t mean what it used to.

On a roster built to win now, there will be fewer opportunities available for the players they sign in the hours after the end of the NFL draft.

“It’s gonna be hard to make this team now,” general manager Ryan Poles said. “It’s gonna be really hard to make this team.”

The Bears struck gold in the undrafted free agent market last year, landing quarterback Tyson Bagent from tiny Shepherd University. He made the Bears as their second-stringer, surprisingly, and went on to win two of his four starts in place of the injured Justin Fields.

Here’s a rundown of which undrafted free agents the Bears after their closed out their five-player draft class Saturday afternoon:

• Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed, per source.

• Ilinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph, per source.

• James Madison defensive end Jamree Kromah, per source.

• British Columbia guard/tackle Theo Benedet, per source.

• Troy cornerback Reddick Steward, a source confirmed.

• Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates, per Bleacher Report.

• UCLA linebacker Carl Jones, per source.

