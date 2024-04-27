The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears have massive opportunity — and right GM to maximize it in Ryan Poles

Poles and the Bears have a four-year window to make an aggressive push for the Super Bowl while Caleb Williams is on a cheap rookie contract.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears have massive opportunity — and right GM to maximize it in Ryan Poles
Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears

Poles took the Bears from 3-14 to 7-10 and now has a chance to climb much higher after drafting Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.

Quinn Harris/Getty

Rarely in Bears history has everything fallen into place perfectly for them as it did leading up to and including this draft. It was almost too easy. Anybody could’ve spotted USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ talent and taken him No. 1, then followed by saying yes to Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9.

General manager Ryan Poles was very fortunate. But he also was extraordinarily prudent and prepared.

This will be a landmark draft for the franchise and a milestone in Poles’ young career — not only because of the talent he brought in with those top two picks, but because he has his roster brilliantly positioned for this moment. It’s a tremendous accomplishment for a general manager who had the worst team in the league just two seasons ago.

“I would have never guessed that it lined up the way that it did, so we’re all excited,” Poles said Saturday. “A lot of hard work went into it and it paid off, for sure. Now it’s time to start a new chapter for this organization.”

He’s been on that lately.

For most of Poles’ time with the Bears, he readily acknowledged that while he didn’t have anything to do with their tumultuous history, he understood that he’d be swimming in those waters. He grasped the aggregation of frustration over decades of incompetence — it’s why this job was open in the first place — and he accepted that it’d be the backdrop for any moves he made.

He’d definitely had enough of that after drafting Williams on Thursday, saying sharply, “I’m done talking about it. Those days are over. We’re bringing players in here that really want to change everything.”

That started by hiring a general manager with the capability to change things.

Poles would be the first to admit he has caught some breaks, beginning with Lovie Smith’s Texans pulling off a comeback in a meaningless game at the end of 2022 to hand the Bears the first pick in the draft. Unenthralled by that quarterback class, Poles flipped it for an arsenal of assets from the Panthers.

He traded with the right team. The Panthers plunged straight to the bottom, handing the Bears the No. 1 overall pick to take Williams.

“We’ve done a good job getting the roster where it is,” Poles said. “It makes me feel really fortunate about some of the things that happened to allow us to build the roster a little bit more efficiently than if everything was flat.”

But he deserved to have a few things go his way after taking over a team that his predecessor, Ryan Pace, had wrecked by mismanaging quarterbacks, overspending and selling off future draft picks all to assemble a team going nowhere. Poles began his tenure by offloading superstar Khalil Mack for financial reasons and without a first-round pick.

When Poles caught breaks, he made great decisions. Of the seven draft picks he made in the first three rounds over 2022 and ’23, five figure to be starters this season on a team competing for a playoff spot. He also landed a viable left tackle in Braxton Jones as a fifth-round pick.

He spent carefully in free agency and added playmakers in wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back D’Andre Swift last month, setting up an unusually advantageous situation for Williams. Most quarterbacks drafted high in the first round land in dumpster fires. This is far from it.

Now Poles and the Bears have a four-year window to make an aggressive push for the Super Bowl while Williams is on a cheap rookie contract estimated at less than $10 million per season.

And now everything has lined up for the organization. Not only is it at the onset of an incredible opportunity, it has every reason to be confident it has the right man in charge to maximize it.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams wanted to be 'the greatest' — and was willing to work for it
Halas Intrigue podcast: The Caleb Williams Era begins
Breaking down every Bears pick in 2024 NFL Draft
Bears draft edge rusher Austin Booker in fifth round
Bears take Iowa punter Tory Taylor in 4th round of NFL Draft
Bears offense has rare potential to become the star of the show
The Latest
Austin Booker
Bears
Bears draft edge rusher Austin Booker in fifth round
Just when it appeared the Bears had used their final pick on Iowa punter Tory Taylor, they traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Bills to take the 6-4, 253-pound edge rusher from Kansas who had eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2023.
By Mark Potash
 
Iowa punter Tory Taylor
Bears
Bears take Iowa punter Tory Taylor in 4th round of NFL Draft
Taylor figures to replace Trenton Gill.
By Patrick Finley
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
Bears offense has rare potential to become the star of the show
The Bears have been known for their defense — The Monsters of the Midway. But with Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet & Co., the offense has the chance to become the identity of a franchise for the first time since the Sid Luckman era.
By Mark Potash
 
Bulls
Could Bulls guard Zach LaVine's return hamper progress of Coby White?
White took on a huge jump in minutes this season, also catapulting himself into second place in the Most Improved Player Award. But if the Bulls can’t move off the LaVine max contract will White continue to surpass his current ceiling?
By Joe Cowley
 
Xavier Tate
Crime
Arrest warrant issued for Aurora man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca
Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Huesca in the 3100 block of West 56th Street, court records show.
By Tom Schuba
 