No injuries reported in Elgin garage fire

No one was injured in a garage fire Saturday evening in west suburban Elgin.

Firefighters responded at 5:07 p.m. to a report of a fire at a garage in the 600 block of Logan Avenue, according to the Elgin Fire Department. When they arrived, crews found a fully-involved fire in the garage, which is attached to an adjoining home.

The homeowner noticed the fire after windows in the rear of her home began to break as a result of the fire, the fire department said. The blaze was struck out within 10 minutes, and never extended to the home.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, the fire department said. No injuries were reported, and the homeowner wasn’t displaced by the fire.

The damage was estimated at $30,000, with some damage to the exterior of the home and a complete loss of the garage, the fire department. The garage was roped off following the fire to prevent people from getting near the unsafe structure.