No injuries reported in Amtrak derailment outside Union Station

No injuries were reported when an Amtrak train derailed Monday morning outside Union Station in the West Loop.

The Chicago Fire Department has called an EMS Plan I/Still & Box response about 11:20 a.m. to 1400 S. Lumber for the “train incident,” a tweet from Fire Media said.

Three cars of the train have derailed, and no injuries have been reported, according to Fire Media.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said inbound train No. 49, which originated in New York, was traveling at a “low speed” when it derailed. He said no one was injured, and passengers were taken off the train and were being assisted into the station, he said.

Metra reported that its Southwest Service train 811 was delayed about 25 minutes at Union Station due to a “derailment not involving a Metra train” Monday. No further delays were expected.

A passenger on the Amtrak train posted a short video.

Holy crap we derailed! At least we derailed at our stop. pic.twitter.com/EOMz5C3Ov4 — Musca domestica (@fritzadood) March 27, 2017

#amtrak derailed just south of Union station, just below my office. pic.twitter.com/zVN38zwR0j — JesuitWarrior (@JesuitWarrior) March 27, 2017

It was the second derailment involving an Amtrak passenger train in four days. An Amtrak train derailed and sideswiped a New Jersey commuter train at New York City’s Penn Station on Friday. That incident caused only minor injuries.