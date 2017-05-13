North suburban lane closures scheduled starting Monday

Lane closures are scheduled starting Monday for a resurfacing project on Old Glenview Road in north suburban Skokie, Glenview and Wilmette, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Daily lane closures will affect Old Glenview Road between Old Orchard and Glenview roads, IDOT said.

The project, which includes resurfacing and new sidewalk pedestrian ramp improvements to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, is expected to be completed this summer, IDOT said. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time in the affected areas.