Oakton Community College Des Plaines campus to remain closed Tuesday

Oakton Community College's Des Plaines campus, which was closed Monday because of flooding in its parking lots, will remain closed Tuesday. | Oakton Community College

Oakton Community College’s Des Plaines campus will remain closed Tuesday because of ongoing Des Plaines River flooding in the area.

The Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road, will be closed for classes and all other activities on Tuesday, the college said in a statement Monday afternoon. The Skokie campus will remain open.

The Des Plaines campus was also closed Monday because or flooding in the parking lots, the college said. While the lots were drying by Monday afternoon, both Central and Golf roads remained closed nearby.

A flood warning remained in effect Monday night for areas along the Des Plaines and Fox rivers in Lake, Kane, McHenry, Cook and Kendall counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The Des Plaines River reached record flood levels after heavy rainfall last week, the Chicago Sun-Times previously reported. Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office issued a state disaster proclamation for Lake, McHenry, Kane and Cook counties.