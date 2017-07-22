Officers stop inmate from committing suicide at Lake County Jail

A pair of corrections officers stopped a man from committing suicide earlier this month at the Lake County Jail in Waukegan.

Two Lake County corrections officers were conducting rounds about 12 p.m. July 11 in the Administrative Segregation Unit of the Cook County Jail when they found an 18-year-old inmate attempting to hang himself in his cell using a bed sheet, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The officers, Manuel Duarte and Timothy Solomon, then entered the cell and removed the bed sheet from the man’s neck, the sheriff’s office said.

Medical personnel examined the inmate, who was uninjured.