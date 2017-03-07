Pair charged with triple murder in Englewood

Two men have been charged with fatally shooting three men Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Timothy Gorden, 19, and 21-year-old Jayden Dorsey both face three counts of first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:50 p.m. Friday, two men were shot as they stood on the porch of a building in the 5700 block of South Wells, police said. Those men — ages 30 and 50 — were each shot in the chest and legs when two males walked up to them and opened fire. The gunmen then got into a white vehicle and drove away.

The older man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The younger man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released their names.

The next day, 52-year-old John Hunter was found shot inside his apartment in the building, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at his home at 12:27 p.m. An autopsy Sunday found Hunter died of a gunshot wound to the pelvis

A police source said he was apparently a third victim in the shooting the night before and was discovered when a relative gained entry to the apartment on Saturday.

Detectives did not force entry into the home the night of the shooting because the door was locked and there was no indication of another victim inside, the source said.

With the help of the police helicopter, officers were able to track Dorsey and Gorden, who were both arrested shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block West 66th Street, police said. Dorsey lives in Englewood, while Gorden lives in south suburban Glenwood.

They are scheduled for a Monday bond hearing.