Palmer Square man reported missing may need medical assistance

A 53-year-old man is missing Friday night from the Palmer Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

David Mendez left his home about 9 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of West Palmer and was later seen about 1 p.m. in the area of Rockwell and Fullerton, Chicago Police said.

When he was seen Friday afternoon, he appeared to be disoriented, police said. He could be in need of medical attention.

Mendez is described as a 6-foot, 250-pound Hispanic man with a medium complexion, police said. He has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.