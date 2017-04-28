Part of Jackson sidewalk to close for weekend work in West Loop

Part of Jackson Street will be closed for sidewalk work this weekend in the West Loop.

The southern sidewalk and bus lane of Jackson will close between Clinton and Canal starting at 7 p.m. Friday for sidewalk replacement, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the north side of the street, while CTA customers should check the transit agency’s website for details on reroutes or service changes, CDOT said.