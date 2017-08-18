Person found dead in garage of Aurora home

A person was found dead Friday morning in a garage of a home in west suburban Aurora.

Police responded to a call of a dead body in the detached garage of the home in the 800 block of Second Avenue, according to Aurora city spokesman Dan Ferelli. A cleaning crew found the body as they were clearing out property for the buyer of the home, which was for sale.

The identity of the deceased person couldn’t immediately be determined, Ferelli said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

There was no apparent danger to the public, Ferelli said.