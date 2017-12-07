Photos: Jimmy Butler lists River North home for $5M

Former Bulls star Jimmy Butler listed his River North mansion Monday for $5 million after getting shipped north to Minnesota. And his shoe closet will amaze you.

Butler, who was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves late last month after leading the Bulls in scoring this season, has a walk-in closet — bigger than some Chicago studio apartments — dedicated to his sneaker collection. He has well over 250 pairs of sneakers.

After you reconcile with his amazing shoe room, the six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom and 10,000-square-foot mansion on Huron Street is an “entertainer’s dream,” according to the listing on Redfin. The house, which come fully furnished, includes a 750-bottle wine cellar, a large rooftop deck, a theatre room and a bar, the listing shows.

Butler’s River North home also has a three-car attached garage, custom central staircase and an elevator that can take you up through the home’s four floors.

Butler installed a massive boombox-shaped aquarium in the house, and the fish tank was once featured on Animal Planet’s “Tanked” show.

Records show the home is on the hook for more than $85,000 in property taxes this year. Crain’s first reported news of the listing Monday.