Police: 14-year-old boy killed in Pilsen drive-by shooting

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a Pilsen neighborhood drive-by shooting early Sunday on the South Side, police said.

About 2:35 a.m., the boy was standing with two other juveniles on a porch in the 1700 block of South Newberry Avenue when people in a passing vehicle yelled gang slogans and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.