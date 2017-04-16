Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash in Batavia

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in west suburban Batavia.

Officers responded about 5:25 p.m. to the crash between the motorcycle and a vehicle in the 1200 block of Wind Energy Pass, according to a statement from Batavia police.

The male driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The female passenger of the bike was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she died. Their identities have not been released pending notification of their families.

The Kane County sheriff’s office and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team were investigating the crash.