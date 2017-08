Police: 3 people shot to death in East Side

Three people were shot to death Sunday evening in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Two males and 1 female, whose ages were unknown, were shot at 5:32 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Ewing, according to Chicago Police. They all were pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available. Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.