Police: 3 shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park

A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

About 4:30 a.m., they were standing on the sidewalk in the 7700 block of North Ashland when someone in a Ford SUV fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago Police.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the left hip and a 23-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. They were both also taken to Saint Francis, where their conditions were stabilized.