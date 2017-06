Police: 30-year-old man shot to death in Washington Park

A man was shot to death Thursday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 30-year-old was shot in the head about 6 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Prairie, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

More details, including the circumstances of the shooting, were not immediately available Thursday evening.