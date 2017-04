Police: 47-year-old man shot to death in North Lawndale

A man was shot to death Monday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 47-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the chest in the 1300 block of South Karlov at 11:57 a.m., police said, citing preliminary information.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.