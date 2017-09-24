Police: 5 robberies reported in less than 2 hours in West Town

Police are warning residents about five separate robberies over the span of less than two hours Thursday night to Friday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

In each incident, the suspects approached the victims and announced a robbery, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

At 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West Hubbard;

At 11:01 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Sangamon;

At 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Hoyne;

At 12:07 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West Erie; and

Between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Carroll.

The suspects were described as two-to-three black males, thought to be between 16 and 25 years old, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, police said. They were wearing blue, black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.