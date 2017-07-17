Police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Ukrainian Village

The driver of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last month in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood still hasn’t been found.

The car hit a pedestrian about 1:29 a.m. on June 18 at 2051 W. Division St. before it sped away east on Division, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The pedestrian died as a result of the crash.

The driver didn’t stop the car, identify themselves or help the pedestrian, police said.

The car was described as a small-to-medium red, maroon or gray 4-door with damage to the front bumper, hood, front quarter panel and windshield, police said. All damage would be on the passenger side of the car.

Investigators were asking anyone with video evidence or information about the crash to call the Major Accident Investigation unit at (312) 745-4521.