Police: Man, 22, shot dead in Back of the Yards

A 22-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Officers found the man unresponsive about 2:15 a.m. on the street in the 5300 block of South Seeley, police said.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.