Police: Man dies after falling through skylight in Forest Park

A man died Monday morning after he fell through a skylight into a building in west suburban Forest Park.

He was on the roof of Aroma Coffee Company to do some patch work in the 7600 block of Industrial Drive at 10:52 a.m. when he fell through the skylight about 20 to 25 feet to the ground, according to Forest Park Police Chief Tom Aftanas.

The man, thought to be in his 50s, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 11:18 a.m., according to Aftanas and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

He was hired by the company from time to time to do odd jobs, and was only known by his first name, Aftanas said. He did not have identification on his person, and authorities are trying to officially identify him.

Aftanas said the man was on the roof by himself and the fall appears to be accidental.