Police: Man fatally shot during fight in South Shore

A man was shot to death during a fight early Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 3 a.m., he was in an argument with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots in the 2700 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.