Police: Man found dead in Belmont Central with fatal head wounds

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead with head injuries Wednesday night in the Northwest Side Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The victim, a man about 50 or 60, was found dead about 9 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Fullerton, according to Chicago Police.

He had suffered trauma to the head, police said.

While the circumstances of his death are still under investigation, the death has been police reclassified as a homicide, police said Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made and Area North Detectives are investigating.