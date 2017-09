Police: Man found dead in car in possible River North suicide

A man was found dead inside a car Tuesday morning in the River North neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Just after 11 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in a car in the 500 block of North Kingsbury, police said.

The man, whose exact age wasn’t immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A police source said the death appears to be a suicide.