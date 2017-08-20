Police: Man shot to death in Brighton Park

A man was gunned down early Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 30-year-old was in a vehicle about 5:10 a.m., stopped at a stop light in the 3800 block of South Archer when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck and arm and subsequently crashed his vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.