Police: Man shot to death in Gresham

A man was shot to death Friday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

About 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a male — believed to be about 20 years old — with gunshot wounds to his head in an alley in the 8100 block of South Bishop, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s officer could not immediately confirm the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody, police said.