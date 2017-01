Police: Man shot to death in West Garfield Park

A man was shot Sunday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 5:53 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person down in the 4600 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police. They found a 39-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the death.

Additional information was not immediately available.