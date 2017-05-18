Police: Man stole more than $3K in cigarettes from Woodstock Jewel

A man has been charged with stealing more than $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a Jewel-Osco store in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Sanaullah Mir, 38, faces three felony counts of retail theft over $300, according to Woodstock police.

On Jan. 17, Feb. 10 and March 10, during the early morning and late evening hours, a man was caught on surveillance video at the Jewel-Osco at 145 S. Eastwood Dr. in Woodstock stealing large quantities of cigarettes, police said.

The amount of cigarettes stolen totaled more than $3,300, police said.

The suspect was identified as Mir, who had allegedly been committing similar thefts at Jewel-Osco stores throughout the area, police said.

Mir, an Addison resident, is being held at the Kane County jail on other charges, police said. His bond was set at $60,000 for the theft charges.