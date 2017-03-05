Police: Man tried to lure teenage girl into vehicle in Woodlawn

Police are searching for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl into his car Monday morning in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

About 9:20 a.m., the man was standing on the sidewalk next to a parked car in the 6300 block of South University Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He asked a 14-year-old girl as she walked past, “Do you want to make some money?”

The girl ignored the man and ran away, and the suspect drove off, police said.

The suspect was described as a man between 23 and 25, 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3 with sandy brown hair parted down the middle with two ponytails, brown eyes, light complexion and thin build.

The car was described as a newer-model black four-door sedan with an Illinois license plate.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.