Police: Man wanted for using stolen debit card at Joliet liquor stores

Surveillance images of the man wanted for using a stolen debit card at Joliet liquor stores on Sept. 2. | Joliet police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for using a stolen debit card Saturday in southwest suburban Joliet.

The man stole someone’s debit card and used it at multiple liquor stores in Joliet before it could be reported stolen, according to a statement from Joliet police.

Police have released surveillance images of the man, and are asking anyone with information to call Detective McKeon at (815) 724-3231. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Will County at (800) 323-6734.