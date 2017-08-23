Police: Person killed, 2 injured in Yorkville crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash early Wednesday in southwest suburban Yorkville, police said.

The two-car crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on Route 126 near Hopkins Road, according to Illinois State Police Sgt. George Del Rio.

The driver of one vehicle was killed in the crash, but additional details were not available, he said.

Two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, Del Rio said.

As of 6:20 a.m., Route 126 was closed to traffic in the area.