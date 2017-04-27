Police question person of interest in Myles shooting

Police are questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles earlier this month.

Chicago Police confirmed Thursday morning that investigators were speaking to a person of interest in the case, although no charges have been filed.

Myles and his girlfriend were shot about 4:50 a.m. on April 10 outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest, authorities said. Myles was pronounced dead later that morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The alleged getaway driver in the shooting, 37-year-old Joshua Smith, was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstructing police. He is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.