Police: Robber shot 25-year-old man in Chatham

A 25-year-old man was shot in an attempted robbery late Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was walking in an alley about 11:45 p.m. in the 600 block of East 77th Street when an unknown male armed with a gun announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

A struggle ensued, during which the gun was fired, striking the man in the right arm, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized. No one was in custody for the incident early Sunday.